Former Winona Senior High School history teacher Gene Pelowski was honored during halftime of the Winhawks’ football game against Northfield on Friday night.
Pelowski has served in the Minnesota House of Representatives since winning a seat in 1986 and was instrumental in bringing the mini legislative session to Winona last week.
It was the first mini session held by legislators since 1997, and came on the 30-year anniversary of the last one held in Winona in 1989.
You have free articles remaining.
Pelowski is chair of the Greater Minnesota Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division Committee and chair of the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform. He serves on the Ways and Means Committee and the Rules and Legislative Administration.
Since 1975, he has organized the Model Legislature, a one-of-a-kind hands-on immersive educational activity, held in Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.