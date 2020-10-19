Remember: COVID doesn’t make other healthcare issues disappear.

Maybe it’s not that surprising that a recent CDC study revealed that 4 of 10 US adults have put off regular medical care because of their COVID-19-related concerns.

The study’s authors found that as of June 30, 41% of adults delayed or avoided medical care. This includes emergency care, urgent care and routine care.

The trend was more prevalent among family caregivers for adults, individuals with underlying medical conditions, Black adults, Hispanic or Latino adults, young adults and individuals with disabilities.

What we don’t know, and may not know for a long time, is what affect this will have on these individuals’ long-term health.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, we at Winona Health encourage you to take care of yourself, not only by taking precautions to prevent the spread of viruses, but also by staying up-to-date with chronic health issue management and preventive care such as screening for breast cancer.