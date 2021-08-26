Regular testing no longer an alternative to COVID-19 vaccine for Winona Health employees

Winona Health has set in place stricter rules for its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees, the organization announced Thursday.

No longer will regular testing be an alternative, as the only way employees are allowed to not be vaccinated is if they submit declination with a medical reason or religious belief that limits them from receiving the vaccine.

This policy for the COVID-19 vaccine matches the one already in place at Winona Health for the influenza vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Testing will continue to be conducted amongst staff as necessary, including in certain service areas where it is required.

The original policy with an option of being tested regularly instead of being vaccinated was announced in early August.

About the original decision, which was set to start Sept. 7, Winona Health chief operating officer Sara Gabrick said, "As a community medical facility, it is important to do our very best to assure a safe environment for our patients, residents and staff. Conditions can change very quickly. We are grateful to everyone who is concerned about our health care workers and continues to follow precautions, including getting vaccinated and masking.”