Registration is open for Winona Family YMCA youth sports
Registration is open for Winona Family YMCA youth sports

Winona Family YMCA lobby
Josh DeLaRosa Winona Daily News

This year marks the 135th anniversary of the Winona Family YMCA’s commitment to youth development. Registration is now open for fall youth sports, designed to teach basic skills and grow confidence in a fun and safe learning environment.

Happy Hurdlers is a modified track and field program for 3-6 year olds, on Thursday nights from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Happy Feet is a soccer program for 3-6 year olds, on Tuesday nights from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Each program is $45 for members and $60 for non-members, and kicks off the week of September 21 for six weeks.

The Flag Football program is geared for youth in Kindergarten through fourth grade, and will help them develop their football skills and learn about teamwork and sportsmanship. The program is Monday and Wednesday nights from 5 to 6 p.m. from Sept. 13 through Oct. 20 at Paul Giel Field. Program fee is $/60 for members and $80 for non-members.

“The YMCA wants to help your kids learn and grow this fall,” said Emma Fox, youth and recreation coordinator. “We offer youth sports to introduce the rules, vocabulary and basic concepts early on to build confidence. We work with kids to build a foundation for a lifelong love of being active with friends!”

Register at https://www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii

