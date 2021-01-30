Regional medical staff, 1B patients share their symptoms and emotions after receiving COVID vaccine

The much anticipated arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine has offered new hope to the hundreds of millions of Americans feeling the physical, emotional and financial effects of the coronavirus crisis.
Stateside, the majority of residents continue to wait their turn for doses, with Wisconsin recently entering phase 1B and subsequent sectors and phases months down the line.
First in line, along with long term care facility residents and staff, the majority of frontline healthcare workers have now received their second inoculation and are breathing a tentative sigh of relief as their own viral protection sets in but the community remains a source of infectious spread.
Here, medical staff and 1B residents in Winona, La Crosse and Chippewa Falls detail the physical symptoms they experienced after their first or second doses, and the emotional and mental impact of the experience.
Jill Ender, director of inpatient pharmacy at Winona Health, Winona
Our vaccine clinic has been going really well. We have been busy vaccinating our front-line health care workers, dental and mental health professionals and now several groups of our community elders.
Everyone has been so grateful to receive it, and we are happy to be able to provide such an essential tool in the fight against this pandemic.
Overall, reactions have been mild with most experiencing a sore arm and some have fatigue, low-grade fever and chills. Many have no issues whatsoever. The incidence of side effects has been slightly higher with the second vaccine, but still very low. Even those who have more noticeable issues have said they would do it again.
I received my second vaccine a few weeks ago and had no issues. I am so glad that I was able to get a vaccine to protect my community, my family and myself.
Connor Birkel, pharmacy clinical manager at Gundersen Winona Campus, Winona
I had a mild fever (after the vaccine), I didn’t break 99. It’s just something (that means) my body is actually recognizing and starting to appear as an immune response so that I do have those antibodies if I (do become exposed to) COVID down the road and I would be able to fight that off if I was to become infected in the future.
Everybody that is involved with the vaccine rollouts is working tirelessly to try to get that vaccine from manufacturer in to patients as soon as possible, and as equitable and safely as possible.
So both of our vaccines were actually from Winona County. They did a very good job of setting up a safe procedure and feeling comfortable and informing us with all the information that we needed before getting that. And I think that’s kudos for the community is that we have a great public health system here.
Joy Klaben, physician assistant for primary care at Gundersen Winona Campus, Winona
I (felt) excitement and I was relieved that (the vaccine) was finally happening.
I had a mild sore arm but it definitely helps my day to day work here. I can now see patients, and not be as worried about potentially passing on COVID to them. I feel better about that aspect. It makes me feel much more comfortable here at work.
I think relief (from the pandemic) is coming in as soon as it can. They’re definitely working as hard as they can to get the vaccine out as quickly as they can. But I believe that as more and more people get vaccinated, that we’re going to get back to our normal daily activities, life as we knew it, pre-COVID.
Rebecca Kreibich, R.N. family medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse
My arm hurt for a good 36 hours after the first dose. I really noticed nothing with the second dose.
I think (the vaccine) is exciting. It’s a step in the right direction. Of course there are a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated yet, so we still need to be taking all the precautions — caring about others, caring about our patients — but it is nice to have that extra layer (of protection).
I look forward to in all aspects of life this will hopefully be the key to getting us back to some semblance of normal over time as more people are able to be vaccinated over this year.
I think the vaccination is definitely a personal choice but I encourage everyone to do their research. I think there are a lot of misconceptions out there about the speed in which the vaccine was developed, and people don’t understand they’ve been studying coronaviruses for years — things like SARS — so when you’re looking at the vaccine they didn’t just pull it out of a hat overnight.
Dr. Emily Dolan, medical resident, Gundersen Health System
(After the) first one my arm was just sore for a day and that was very mild, short lived, and after the second dose I woke up feeling a little more tired and run down than normal. I didn’t have any muscle pain or fever and chills that some people are reporting.
It starts to feel like a new chapter and an opportunity to return to normalcy in the near future. ... Seventy-nine percent of (Gundersen) employees (systemwide) have signed up to be vaccinated, and that’s a really impressive number, and for my patients to get to joint that cohort is really exciting.
There is data to support (more adverse effects after the second dose) but I would of obviously encourage my patients to, if they get the first dose, make sure to get the second dose because that is where we known the vaccine is going to be most efficacious.
Dr. Michael Dolan, internal medicine, Gundersen Health System
The first vaccine dose was really anti-climactic — I had essentially no symptoms whatsoever.
The second dose ... the following day I definitely noticed a dull headache, some muscle and joint pain that was migratory. It progressively got bad enough I had to take an over the counter pain reliever (which) improved my symptoms about 80%. When I was sleeping I had some very mild sweats. ... I had about 24-30 hours (of symptoms).
I think I can speak to my patients about the vaccine with much more conviction having had both doses now. I’m really more excited for the patients — I’ve had tremendous requests from my patient base about getting the vaccine. They all want it and are looking to get scheduled as soon as possible.
We have seen the numbers (of employee quarantine or sick days) decrease dramatically since starting to vaccinate our staff. We have seen less people out with COVID, which helps us staff our hospitals and clinics much more effectively, and that’s really been an incredibly positive thing.
Kimberly Grosskopf, medical assistant in pediatrics, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse
The first dose, all I had was a sore arm and it wasn’t even that sore. It was like the flu shot. The second one, around noon the next day, I got a low grade temperature which was no more than 100 degrees. I had fatigue and slight body aches. ... I battled through it and by the next morning I felt fine, 100%.
I feel relieved, really good about (the vaccine), happy I can be an example to other people who are trying to decide whether to get it or not. Yet though I am still taking every precaution that I can to keep myself safe and my family and friends and coworkers safe. Just because I have immunization I know it doesn’t mean I can’t carry it.
(The vaccine) — It’s a big relief.
John Snyder, RN, BSN, occupational/employee health nurse, La Crosse County Health Department
I feel safer and relieved that I finally have been vaccinated. My stress level has decreased also regarding bringing the virus home with me and infecting others in my family.
(I had) Mild side effects with the first one — low grade temp and fatigue. The second is typically worse, but not always.
Julie Dietz, RN, community health nurse, La Crosse County Health Department
I’ve only had my first dose so far and other than a sore arm my main side effect was extreme fatigue and chills on day two.
My adult children were very happy that I had received the vaccine and I felt that it was an important and caring action to take to ensure the health of our community.
Tru Lor, Hmong interpreter, La Crosse County Health Department
I have not received my second one yet. But for my first dose, I (had) no issue besides tenderness of the injection site when pressing on it. Felt pretty much like getting the flu shot.
Cathy Reitz, former teacher, Chippewa Valley resident
They were organized and very efficient (at Oakleaf Medical Clinic in Eau Claire) even though many people were there we were separated and all masked. The actual shot was just more of a quick poke, painless. Because of allergies I have to antibiotics, I had to sit for 30 minutes, not the 15.
I felt very safe. They helped me sign up for V-safe, a text system from the CDC. This is optional. Every day for a week I had to answer five health questions and I was fortunate and have had no real reaction.
Cheyenne Kyle, resident at Wissota Place Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls
So far no complaints. To those who haven’t had the shot yet or are too scared, don’t be afraid to get this vaccine. I strongly recommend getting the vaccine ASAP so we can go back to normal a lot faster to our daily lives. We all miss going to concerts, going out to eat and hanging out with friends.
Representatives of Our House Senior Living Assisted Care & Memory Care, Chippewa Falls Residents have been waiting a long time for their chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and (resident) Pete (Dachel) was the first in line, wide awake and ready to go. He took the lead and we all followed.

A statement from Maggie Smith, MCHES, CPSTI, La Crosse County Health Department health educator and COVID-19 public information officer Although our department is the lead agency in coordinating vaccine distribution, the majority of our staff were not included in Phase 1A or 1B guidelines from the state. We continue to adhere to the equitable, ethical allocation coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, though we like so many others are eagerly awaiting our turn to receive the vaccine. We ask the community for patience as vaccine rollout continues. The speed of the process is dependent on availability of the vaccine.
To learn about receiving vaccines at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org. Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.