Refuge hiring students to work on Youth Conservation Corps crew

The Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will be hiring upto four students this summer to work on a Youth Conservation Corps crew.

The YCC program will begin Monday, June 20, and end Friday, August 12.

Crew members will work a 40-hour week, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and be paid the state minimum wage of $10.33/hour.

Young men and women, 15 through 18 years of age, who are permanent residents of the United States, its Territories, or possessions, are eligible for employment without regard to social, economic, racial, or ethnic backgrounds.

Applications are available at www.fws.gov/refuge/upper-mississippi-river or at the Refuge office located at 102 Walnut Street, Suite 205, Winona, MN, 55987.

YCC is a well-balanced work-learn-earn program that develops an understanding and appreciation in participating youth of the nation’s environment and heritage. Crew members will work with agency staff and volunteers on a variety of biological, maintenance, and visitor services projects. The program also presents an early opportunity to explore a career in natural resources.

Applications must be postmarked by April 15. Applicants will be selected by random drawing and notified by Friday, April 22. Questions about the program should be directed to Mary Stefanski at 507-454-7351.

Hiring is dependent on availability of funding. YCC Enrollees are considered federal employees.

