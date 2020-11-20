 Skip to main content
Record-breaking 73 new COVID-19 cases and one new death confirmed in Winona County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

From the COLLECTION: November Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
One new COVID-19 death and a record-breaking 73 new cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The county’s totals have reached 2,334 cases and 26 deaths.

The new death was a person between 90 and 94 years old.

Of the 73 new cases, four are 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; five are 30 to 34 years old; five are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; four are 45 to 49 years old; ten are 50 to 54 years old; nine are 55 to 59 years old; five are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; seven are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; four are 80 to 84 years old; one is 85 to 89 years old.

In Houston County, 24 new cases and no new deaths were added to the county’s total, raising the total to 567 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 6,812 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 256,700, including 19,676 health care workers, with 202,432 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,659,452 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,260,294 residents having been tested.

Sixty-eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,150.

Of these people, 2,159 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 14,462 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,387 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

