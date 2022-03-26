Recent culinary school graduate opens baking business in Winona

Courtney Ransom has followed in her mother's steps to join the business world of Winona by starting to sell her own at-home baked goods.

Courtney, the daughter of Christie Ransom, the CEO/president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, recently started her own business Confections by Courtney.

Courtney's love for baking began as a child, when she spent time baking with her grandmother and aunt, along with her mom.

This childhood hobby inspired her education decision to attend a culinary school after high school.

Courtney, who has a Cottage License, recently graduated from Auguste Escoffier Culinary School in Boulder, Colorado, and moved to Winona to complete an externship at Meringue Bakery in La Crosse.

While at Meringue Bakery, Courtney said, she was inspired to continue to improve herself as a baker.

She said she wanted to open her own business as a way "to make other people happy."

Courtney said she was also inspired by her mother and her position in the community.

Christie remembers when Courtney first told her about her dream of opening a business.

Christie recalled, "She shared this idea with me our drive home from Colorado when we moved her home. As any mom does, I started to help her do the research and find the information she would need to embark on to take on this path.

"She spoke to others with a Cottage License or those that started out that way and knew that it was how she wanted to start out. It is easy to bake in someone else’s kitchen, but she is such a creator and she loves to have the freedoms to make things custom and special. Having a brick and mortar would be very challenging as a start-up, so this works out perfect for her. I cannot wait to see her business grow and perhaps, someday, we will see her on Third Street," she said.

Christie shared her feelings about her daughter opening a business in Winona, both from the perspective of being the CEO/president of the Chamber and of being a mom.

"As the Chamber President/CEO, I am always excited when a new business chooses to plant roots in the Winona area. It is a sign of vibrancy and I love how our community rises up in support," Christie said. "This is extra special because it is my daughter. While I would have celebrated any decision or choice that she made in respect to her career path, I won’t lie when I say that I love that she chose Winona. She has talked to other business owners about this venture and they have all been so incredibly supportive."

So far, Courtney said that she has learned by owning her own business that doing so takes a lot of planning, managing, and photographing, along with communication to get her business known in the community.

Courtney has already had the opportunity to bake for different companies in the community and the Chamber.

Courtney shared, "My goal is to just get out there more, have way more customers and have a bigger name for myself."

To get more information or to order baked goods, visit Confections by Courtney on Facebook and send a message via the page.

