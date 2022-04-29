Real Estate Roundup: First quarter of 2022 sees same trends as year-end 2021

At the end of 2021, Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek saw a trend in the real estate market of houses being few and far between, and only staying on the market for a very short period. These trends have continued into the first quarter of 2022.

The real estate market is still limited in terms of home inventory which not only has houses closing in rather short order, but is driving up the price on many homes in the market. In his first quarter data, Bambenek noted that 87% of homes sold during the first quarter were priced above the market value that is determined by the county.

The average home price escalated as a result, moving up to $220,000 from $198,000 a year ago. But it wasn't just the prices of homes that have seen an increase as the interest rates have also started to go back up.

After hovering around 2% to end 2021, interest rates have increased to around 5% to start off 2022. Bambenek noted that there are still programs out there that would bring that down to 1.69%, but cautioned home owners to do their research on these types of programs first.

In total, there were 146 homes sold in the county in the first quarter of 2022, with 63 of those sold in Winona. Bambenek also noted that there is still a "unprecedented demand" for homes as well as land and commercial properties, continuing that trend that closed last year.

That, Bambenek noted, is what has driven up these prices throughout the first quarter, with the most expensive home being sold at $648,000.

But even with these high prices, there still are homes that are being sold under market value.

In January, four homes sold for less than their value, 11 in February and nine in March. As prices are going up, Bambenek has noticed that homebuyers are getting more desperate to find a home by knocking on doors and making phone calls to residents, looking to see if they are willing to sell their homes.

Bambenek warns to take heed on those phone calls, however, as some of them may not be legitimate. But as the market continues to move quickly, it makes buyers more anxious finding a home.

That's where Realtors like Tina Scharmach come into play. Scharmach, with Castle Realty, has noticed the changes in the market from her perspective as well as her buyers.

Many of the things Bambenek displayed in his data were echoed by Scharmach from the real estate side, in that there are a lot of buyers out there, but houses go so quickly that it creates a traffic jam of buyers.

"The market was so low on inventory the first two months of this year that there would be one or two houses a week coming out in Winona," Scharmach said. "And there would be a pool of buyers waiting."

Scharmach wants buyers to make sure they're making an informed decision and make sure the home feels right for them.

"I often find myself saying, 'don't rush into this decision.' 'Please take the night, take two days. If this isn't the one for you then it will be coming. Your house will be out there," Scharmach said.

And this is an approach that Scharmach has found herself utilizing often in this market. However, she has been seeing a change as more houses are becoming available, and she hopes that the spring months will bring about an increase in inventory.

"The last month or so we've seen a huge push of listings on the market," she added.

Scharmach added that as would be expected, the winter months aren't great for the housing market in Minnesota due to the weather. He recommends sellers to potentially look into selling during the winter months.

"There are so many more houses on the market in March and April, that's your competition. Now you're competing against your neighbor's house. And there's a flood in April or May for houses on the market," Scharmach said. "If you can be one of five that listed in the month of January, you're probably going to get an offer really really quickly because there's people looking who have to move to January and there's no competition."

One thing that Bambenek and Scharmach both mentioned is that with these trends especially, it is crucial for buyers to do their research, and both strongly recommend getting a Realtor.

Scharmach also strongly emphasized that buyer's agents, like herself, don't cost the buyer a dime and are an excellent resource. With buyer's agents, the seller of the house pays for them, Scharmach added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.