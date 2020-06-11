You are the owner of this article.
Ready Set School seeks donations
Ready Set School, in the face of a 36.7% increase in assistance seekers and canceled fundraising events, calls on Winonans for direct donations through June 20.

Supplies and monetary donations, which will be used to purchase vouchers for families and support local businesses, can be mailed to 51 E. Fourth St., Suite 404, Winona, MN 55987 or online . 

If you have questions, please reach out to readysetschool@gmail.com or call 507-429-4213.

