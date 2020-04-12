'Ready Set Sandwich' to support charity, businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ready Set School will host a fundraising event, "Ready Set Sandwich," from 11 a.m. to closing April 15 at Erbert and Gerbert's, 101 W. Third St., Winona.

A portion of sales through the day will be donated to Ready Set School, which works to ensure that all Winona County children grades K-12 have the necessary supplies and clothing for school.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Ready Set School's fundraising events have been canceled or postponed. This event will support both the program's mission and local businesses.

Cash donations can also be made at any WNB Financial drive-throughs.

