The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Christie Ransom as its new president and CEO.
Ransom has been director of member services and sales at the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce in Willmar, Minnesota. She’ll begin in Winona in mid-September.
She replaces Della Schmidt, who led the Winona Chamber for 16 years before leaving to lead the Chamber in Burlington, Iowa.
Winona board chair Corey Hancock said Ransom “brings a wealth of experience to the organization and has the values and principles we seek as we continue to grow the Chamber to meet the needs of our members and of the community.”
Hancock said Ransom’s background in marketing, sales and customer service is key to providing value to the Chamber’s members and their goals.
“Someone like Christie, with her enthusiasm and ability to listen to member concerns or needs and working to ensure satisfactory resolution, as well as all the other skills she brings to the table, will keep our Chamber moving forward,” Hancock said. “This is especially important now, as we are already in a strong position to serve our members, and are embarking on additional programming to meet the needs of the community today and in the future.”
Among other attributes Ransom brings to the position, Hancock said, she is skilled at increasing member participation, as well as having the ability to streamline expenses to increase efficiency in activities of the Chamber.
