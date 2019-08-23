With an excitement for the chamber industry and experience behind her, Christie Ransom is ready to take over the role of president and CEO for the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce starting in mid-September.
Ransom’s background includes experience in management, leadership and customer service, along with communications. She worked as the director of member services and sales at the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce in Willmar, Minnesota, for two and a half years.
“They have been the best years of my professional life," Ransom said. "I love this industry, what we stand for and all that we do to serve our most valuable community assets, our businesses. I can truly say that I have found an industry and place that I want to retire in,” adding that she has a “good amount of years before that happens.”
While also serving on the Mid-America Chamber of Commerce Executives Board and on the planning committee for the board’s six state conferences, Ransom has had the chance to be a speaker and panelist at events and conferences.
Kay Mathews, interim president and CEO of the Winona area chamber and vice president of finance and operations, said: “I think (Ransom’s) very engaging. It’s like her mind is always at work. She’s always thinking of the next solution, the next step. She seems like a visionary.”
In the first few weeks of Ransom’s time in Winona, she will be facing the tasks of learning the culture of the area and getting to know not just staff, but board members and chamber members also, Mathews said.
“A lot of it can feel overwhelming at the beginning, as with any person coming into a new job," she said. "It’s just getting acclimated.”
Ransom said she is ready for the challenge.
“I know how progressive and well run that the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is and it was a great opportunity for me to grow and challenge myself, while fully utilizing my skills and talents," she said. "This is an amazing team and I know that we will continue to grow the mission of the chamber together and do great things.
“It is so exciting to be a part of such an amazing community, filled with thriving businesses; from solo-entrepreneurs to large manufacturers, and everything in between. I cannot wait to build strong relationships within the community and surrounding area.”
Matthews said Ransom will benefit the community “with new ideas. New ideas that have worked at her past chamber that (she) can try here.
“I hope the community will embrace her as much as our board of directors and staff already have,” she said.
Ransom is a mother of three children: Jonathan, a recent college graduate with a degree in diesel mechanics working for Titan Machinery in Graceville, Minnesota; Jacob, a soon-to-be freshman at the University of Oregon planning to study business and minor in entrepreneurship; and Courtney, a junior in high school who will attend Winona Senior High School.
Her family enjoys time outdoors, football and being together. She also enjoys reading books.
"Most importantly," she said, "we all love people, so being actively engaged in our community is important to us.”
Ransom will be taking over the position from Della Schmidt, who left the chamber earlier this year.
