Ralph Kaehler, a candidate for the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party endorsement for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, announced Tuesday the suspension of day-to-day campaign operations.
The announcement stated that the decision was made in December as a way for Kaehler and his team to “assess the strategy and where he can have the most impact in Minnesota.”
“We have a great team and growing support. The tumultuous political environment, coupled with new personal and business opportunities, lead to the decision to step back, assess the situation, and evaluate where we can have the greatest impact,” Kaehler said in a statement.
Kaehler will continue to be involved in efforts related to “promoting Minnesota, rural needs and agriculture interests.”
His supporters, the announcement said, will continue to "focus on in-state and local efforts."
Kaehler, a St. Charles native, announced in October that he would be joining the race for the DFL endorsement to become the area’s U.S. representative.
Kaehler opponents for the DFL endorsement included Dan Feehan, who was the DFL candidate in 2018.
He was defeated by Republican Jim Hagedorn, who took over the position in 2019. Hagedorn had run for the office twice before his election, but lost both times to now Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
