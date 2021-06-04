Raise Our Standards tour to begin in Winona

Center of the American Experiment has announced the Raise Our Standards tour to counter what it calls "the 'woke' political movement invading Minnesota’s public schools, turning them into ideological battlegrounds and threatening the quality of our children’s education."

The tour will begin Tuesday, June 8 in Winona and continue throughout the month, stopping in 17 different cities total.

“Between Critical Race Theory and the draft social studies standards, Minnesota schools are being inundated with a leftist, anti-American agenda that radically changes how our children learn about their country,” said Catrin Wigfall, American Experiment education policy fellow and featured speaker on the Raise Our Standards tour. “We are eager to travel across the state to empower parents and citizens to fight back against the ‘woke’ movement that is transforming our education system.”

Wigfall will be joined on several stops by Kendall Qualls, former Minnesota Congressional candidate and founder of TakeCharge, an organization committed to countering the prevailing narrative in popular culture that America is structured to undermine the lives of black Americans.

The Winona kickoff will be from 7:30 – 9 a.m. at Signatures Restaurant, 22852 County Road.

