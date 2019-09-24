Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Minnesota Operation Lifesaver provide information to the public about safe behavior near trains through a network of partnerships with government agencies (federal, state, county, local), railroads (Class I, Class II, short lines, Amtrak, and the Association of American Railroads), law enforcement agencies, first responders, schools, community organizations, corporations and businesses. Tuesday of Rail Safety Week 2019 focuses on law enforcement partnerships, including these two national initiatives.
Operation Clear Track: For the third year in a row, Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver have invited police chiefs and sheriffs across the country to assign personnel to railroad grade crossings to monitor whether vehicles and pedestrians are obeying state grade crossing and trespassing laws, handing out safety cards with tips on grade crossing safety and ways to avoid trespassing on railroad tracks. Violators will receive a verbal or written warning, or a citation when appropriate.
Officer on the Train: This is an Operation Lifesaver safety program that brings local, county and state law enforcement officers into the locomotive cab. It allows those officers to observe highway-rail grade crossing problems first-hand and to assist enforcement of motor vehicle laws at railroad crossings. Winona Police participated in an Officer on the Train event in April 2016. Police officers were also stationed near grade crossings to talk to people who were disobeying grade crossing and trespassing laws, thereby putting themselves in danger.
You have free articles remaining.
Law enforcement personnel in communities served by railroads often have to deal with the tragic consequences of unsafe behavior such as trying to beat a train and people trespassing on or near tracks. That is one reason they partner with rail-safety initiatives on education and prevention. Please join with us by encouraging those you love to practice safe behavior near trains.
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator. Jeanine Black of Winona is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver authorized volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.