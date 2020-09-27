Rail Safety Week: Tracks are no place for photographers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On this last day of Rail Safety Week, Minnesota Operation Lifesaver wishes to focus on the alarming fact that trespasser fatalities have continued to rise.

According to Federal Railroad Administration preliminary statistics, the number of U.S. fatalities resulting from trespassing increased by 2.6% 2018 and by another 10.2% in 2019. This is an alarming trend.

In 2019, there were 571 deaths and 533 injuries.

Is there anything you can do to keep the numbers of deaths and injuries from increasing?

Yes, there is, Do not assume that people you love — especially young people — know that trespassing is illegal and extremely dangerous. They see photographs on album or CD covers of musicians posing on tracks. They see people on railroad property in commercials and movies. They even see photographs of students taken on railroad tracks in school yearbooks and on websites.

Just as you teach young children to cross streets safely and talk to teenagers and college students about being aware of their surroundings and staying safe, make a point to talk to them about the dangers of trespassing on railroad property.