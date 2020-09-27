Rail Safety Week: Tracks are no place for photographers

On this last day of Rail Safety Week, Minnesota Operation Lifesaver wishes to focus on the alarming fact that trespasser fatalities have continued to rise.
According to Federal Railroad Administration preliminary statistics, the number of U.S. fatalities resulting from trespassing increased by 2.6% 2018 and by another 10.2% in 2019. This is an alarming trend.
In 2019, there were 571 deaths and 533 injuries.
Is there anything you can do to keep the numbers of deaths and injuries from increasing?
Yes, there is, Do not assume that people you love — especially young people — know that trespassing is illegal and extremely dangerous. They see photographs on album or CD covers of musicians posing on tracks. They see people on railroad property in commercials and movies. They even see photographs of students taken on railroad tracks in school yearbooks and on websites.
Just as you teach young children to cross streets safely and talk to teenagers and college students about being aware of their surroundings and staying safe, make a point to talk to them about the dangers of trespassing on railroad property.
Because it can take a train a mile or more to come to a full stop, it is their responsibility to “Stay Away and Stay Alive.” Minnesota Operation Lifesaver invites you to watch — and share with others — a personal message at oli.org/materials (search “John-John’s story).
Finally, these safety tips are worth repeating:
Parents: Please talk to your children about staying away from railroad tracks and do not let your children take photos or be photographed on tracks, even by a professional photographer.
School employees: Make sure your school yearbook and website prohibit photographs taken on railroad property.
Professional photographers: Here are six reasons for not photographing on or near tracks:
Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and rights-of-way are private property. Do not break the law.
No tracks should be assumed to be abandoned or inactive. Always expect a train.
Trains cannot stop quickly to avoid hitting people or vehicles on the tracks. Don’t risk lives.
An optical illusion makes it hard to determine a train’s distance from you — or its speed.
The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet. Stay away and stay alive.
People mimic your behavior when they see your photos on the web or on social media.
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver. This is the last in a weeklong series.
