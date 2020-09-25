Rail Safety Week: Stay safe, don't trespass on tracks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three questions:

Question 1: What does the phrase “No trespassing” bring to mind? Perhaps you think of signs you have seen on private land, particularly during hunting season. As you probably know, trespassing is against the law, and trespassers can be cited, fined or even jailed.

Question 2: Did you know that railroad tracks and railroad yards are private property? If you trespass on railroad property, you are not just breaking the law — you are putting yourself in danger. Not only could you be fined, you could be seriously injured or killed.

The only legal and safe place for people or vehicles to cross railroad tracks is at a designated public grade crossing. Even at grade crossings, people need to obey signs and signals, avoid being distracted, and be aware of their surroundings.