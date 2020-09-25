Rail Safety Week: Stay safe, don't trespass on tracks

Three questions:
Question 1: What does the phrase “No trespassing” bring to mind? Perhaps you think of signs you have seen on private land, particularly during hunting season. As you probably know, trespassing is against the law, and trespassers can be cited, fined or even jailed.
Question 2: Did you know that railroad tracks and railroad yards are private property? If you trespass on railroad property, you are not just breaking the law — you are putting yourself in danger. Not only could you be fined, you could be seriously injured or killed.
The only legal and safe place for people or vehicles to cross railroad tracks is at a designated public grade crossing. Even at grade crossings, people need to obey signs and signals, avoid being distracted, and be aware of their surroundings.
Question 3: Do you like to create still images or videos on social media? Creativity is wonderful, but be sure that you are in a location that is safe. It is both illegal and extremely dangerous to create your social media posts on railroad tracks or other railroad property. People cannot always hear an approaching train — or see it — until it is too late. Also keep in mind that by posting a photo or video taken while trespassing on railroad property, you might encourage a friend or family member who looks up to you to imitate you. The result could be deadly.
Red Out For rail safety
Whether you are walking, riding a bicycle or driving a motor vehicle, Minnesota Operation Lifesaver wants you to stay safe at railroad crossings. We urge you to show your support for ending track tragedies by wearing red today and sharing your pics and selfies by using one of these three hashtags: #STOPTrackTragedies #RedOutForRailSafety #USRailSafetyWeek
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver.
