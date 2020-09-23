Rail Safety Week: 'See tracks, think trains'

For several years, Minnesota Operation Lifesaver has designated the Wednesday of Rail Safety Week as “Winona Wednesday.”
State coordinator Sheryl Cummings and other Operation Lifesaver volunteers come to Winona from the Twin Cities area and join local volunteers and rail safety partners to share our message about staying safe on or near railroad property.
In Winona today, watch for members of the Minnesota Operation Lifesaver Winona Wednesday rail safety team, which includes Jesse Smith of Miller Ingenuity, our major local corporate partner.
The rail safety team will be visiting the Winona YMCA and the Winona Area Public School District office to drop off red wrist bands, along with coloring and activity books.
These items will be distributed to children in the YMCA’s After School Care Program and in WAPS’ Key Kids Program, along with encouragement from staff to learn and remember the important safety messages in the books.
Keep an eye out for rail safety team members at grade crossings in Winona, where we will be applying spray chalk signs on sidewalks adjacent to the crossings.
You may remember seeing some of those signs that were applied during Rail Safety Week 2019. Our plan is to have even more of the bright yellow signs by the end of today to remind pedestrians to pay attention when approaching a grade crossing. Look up from your phone, take out your earbuds, and focus on crossing the tracks. “See Tracks, Think Trains!”
Be an unofficial member of our Winona Wednesday rail safety team by telling your friends about our efforts. Point out the bright yellow signs to others and always expect a train.
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver.
