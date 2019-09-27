The last two days of Rail Safety Week 2019 focus on preventing trespasser injuries and deaths on railroad property. Not only do people break the law and put their — and others’ — lives in danger by taking photos or videos on or near track tracks, they trespass on railroad property for a variety of reasons. Let us count a few of the ways.
- Cutting across tracks rather than walking a bit further to a designated grade crossing.
- Walking along tracks (between the rails or near the tracks) because it’s a shorter route; to walk a dog; to be cool, edgy and defy parents or police; because it’s fun to balance on a rail; because it’s quiet, especially with headphones — at least until a locomotive engineer lays on the horn because he/she is unable to stop for at least a mile.
- Assuming that tracks are no longer used because they have weeds. (When rails are converted to trails, the rails are removed.)
- Treating railroad tracks as a trail for bicycles, ATVs or snowmobiles.
- Putting coins or other objects on rails.
- Hopping on a train. Even on a slow-moving train this is extremely dangerous and illegal.
- Climbing on a “parked” rail car. (Would you climb a utility pole or a parked tractor-trailer, construction crane or cement truck?)
- Trying to get beyond a temporarily stopped train by going around one end, climbing under a railcar or climbing over the couplers that link two railcars. (The results can be deadly and especially gruesome.)
We urge you to talk to others, particularly children, about the risks of trespassing. Parents and grandparents should be on the lookout for dangerous messages in games, films and social media so they can talk to children about how some activities shown — and even glorified — are in reality dangerous and illegal. Have you recently watched the original Disney film Cars in which the protagonist races a train to a crossing? Are you aware of the number of train-hopping videos and instructions online? Is the game “Subway Surfer” on your child’s phone? Talk to children before they watch documentaries about hobos so they don’t try to emulate what has become an enticing vision of “hobo life.”
