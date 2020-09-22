Rail Safety Week: Focusing on preventing rail tragedies

Operation Lifesaver Inc. provides information to the public about safe behavior near trains through a network of partnerships with government agencies (federal, state, county, local), railroads (Class I, Class II, short lines, Amtrak, and the Association of American Railroads), law enforcement agencies, first responders, schools, community organizations, corporations and businesses.
Tuesday of Rail Safety Week 2020 focuses on our partnerships with law enforcement, one of the “3 ‘E’s” of preventing tragedies (education, enforcement, engineering).
Now in its fourth year, Operation Clear Track has brought together Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver and police chiefs and sheriffs across the country to monitor whether vehicles and pedestrians are obeying state grade crossing and trespassing laws at railroad crossings.
Amtrak provides participating departments with safety cards including tips on grade crossing safety, ways to avoid trespassing on railroad tracks and what to do in an emergency.
While pandemic concerns may reduce the number of in-person contacts in 2020, the goal is still to share the rail safety message in communities served by Amtrak. This year, the message will also be available online — via websites, social media and email.
Law enforcement personnel and other first responders in communities served by railroads often have to deal with the tragic consequences of unsafe behavior, such as distracted driving at grade crossings, trying to “beat” a train or trespassing on or near tracks.
That is one reason that law enforcement agencies partner with OLI and Minnesota Operation Lifesaver on safety education. Like us, these community members want to prevent unsafe — and sometimes illegal — behavior on or near railroads.
The partnership between Operation Lifesaver and local railroads offers first responder agencies free educational sessions, materials and other hands-on training, as well as opportunities to observe highway-rail grade crossing problems while riding in the cab of a locomotive.
Hear a personal account from an Amtrak Police regional detective by going to oli.org/materials and searching “law enforcement.” Please join with OL and its partners to prevent track tragedies by encouraging those you love to practice safe behavior near trains.
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver.
