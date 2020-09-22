Rail Safety Week: Focusing on preventing rail tragedies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Operation Lifesaver Inc. provides information to the public about safe behavior near trains through a network of partnerships with government agencies (federal, state, county, local), railroads (Class I, Class II, short lines, Amtrak, and the Association of American Railroads), law enforcement agencies, first responders, schools, community organizations, corporations and businesses.

Tuesday of Rail Safety Week 2020 focuses on our partnerships with law enforcement, one of the “3 ‘E’s” of preventing tragedies (education, enforcement, engineering).

Now in its fourth year, Operation Clear Track has brought together Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver and police chiefs and sheriffs across the country to monitor whether vehicles and pedestrians are obeying state grade crossing and trespassing laws at railroad crossings.

Amtrak provides participating departments with safety cards including tips on grade crossing safety, ways to avoid trespassing on railroad tracks and what to do in an emergency.

While pandemic concerns may reduce the number of in-person contacts in 2020, the goal is still to share the rail safety message in communities served by Amtrak. This year, the message will also be available online — via websites, social media and email.