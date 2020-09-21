Rail Safety Week features tips

Whether in person, over the phone or through social media, we urge you to talk to others, particularly children, about making safe decisions around tracks and trains.

Parents, grandparents, teachers and others: Be on the lookout for dangerous messages in games, films, images of musicians and social media so you can talk to children about how some activities shown — and even glorified — are in reality dangerous and illegal.

Keep an eye out for movies or TV shows in which a driver races a train to a crossing. Are you aware of the number of train-hopping videos and instructions online? Is the game “Subway Surfer” on your child’s phone?

During Rail Safety Week and beyond, we hope you will join us in raising awareness for rail safety education in Minnesota.

Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0