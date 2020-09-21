Rail Safety Week features tips

About every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train.
Federal Railroad Administration data show that highway-rail grade crossing collisions and pedestrians trespassing on tracks account for more than 95% of all railroad fatalities.
Most of these deaths and injuries are preventable, which is why Operation Lifesaver Inc., the national rail safety education nonprofit, works in partnership with state programs such as Minnesota Operation Lifesaver, the U.S. Department of Transportation, railroads, police and first responders and other organizations to promote Rail Safety Week.
Today is the first day of Rail Safety Week 2020, observed Sept. 21-27 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Each day highlights an important aspect of rail safety. Here is our focus in Winona:
- Tuesday: Law Enforcement Partnerships
- Wednesday: Winona Wednesday — See Tracks, Think Trains!
- Thursday: Crossing Safety for Professional Drivers
- Friday: Wear Red for Rail Safety plus Trespass Prevention — No social media on tracks
- Saturday: Trespass Prevention — No walking on tracks
Sunday: Trespass Prevention — No photos on tracks
You can help prevent tragic incidents on or near railroad tracks by learning about safe behavior near trains and then sharing that information with family, friends, children, students, neighbors and others.
Whether in person, over the phone or through social media, we urge you to talk to others, particularly children, about making safe decisions around tracks and trains.
Parents, grandparents, teachers and others: Be on the lookout for dangerous messages in games, films, images of musicians and social media so you can talk to children about how some activities shown — and even glorified — are in reality dangerous and illegal.
Keep an eye out for movies or TV shows in which a driver races a train to a crossing. Are you aware of the number of train-hopping videos and instructions online? Is the game “Subway Surfer” on your child’s phone?
During Rail Safety Week and beyond, we hope you will join us in raising awareness for rail safety education in Minnesota.
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver.
