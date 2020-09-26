Rail Safety Week: Don't walk on the tracks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One goal of Minnesota Operation Lifesaver is to prevent trespasser injuries and deaths on railroad property.

Remember that railroad tracks, trestles and yards are private property. The only safe place to cross a railroad track is at a designated public crossing, and you should never be on the tracks anywhere else.

You can assist Minnesota Operation Lifesaver in its efforts to educate people about the risks of walking on, near or across railroad tracks. We urge you to talk to family, friends, neighbors, particularly children, about the risks of trespassing on railroad property. Here are a few talking points:

It might be a “short cut” to cross tracks where there is not a designated crossing or to walk along the tracks, but doing could “cut short” your life. Walk a bit further. The extra exercise may extend your life more than you may expect.

You may not like having to “clean up” after your dog on a sidewalk, but if you walk your dog along railroad tracks, first responders may end up doing the “clean-up.” Keep yourself and your dog safe.

Think that balancing or dancing on a rail is good exercise? A railroad track is not a balance beam! While you might risk falling off a balance beam, you risk losing a limb or your life being hit by a train.