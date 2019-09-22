Perhaps no image better illustrates perspective than that of a railroad track as it appears to narrow in the distance. At the right time of day, the visual effect of light on the rails can be attractive, but railroad tracks are private property, and if you’re on that property — anywhere other than at a designated grade crossing — you are trespassing, which is against the law.
In 2018, a retired locomotive engineer wrote this about rail trespasser fatalities in a rail magazine: “Why must people be on the tracks anyway? What’s the fascination? And what’s with the latest fad of having celebratory images of yourself, your friends or your loved ones, in the middle of a set of steel rails? I was once told that it’s the mental image formed as the tracks grow closer and caress each other approaching the horizon. It’s the symbolic hope that life will imitate them — even with its ups, downs and curves, it will likewise be endless and terminate in a glorious sunset.”
Reality is less about aesthetics and more about statistics. According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, the number of deaths as a result of trespassing increased in 2018.
Would you take a selfie or photograph a child on a highway in order to capture the image of the highway curving or narrowing in the distance? Would you climb a utility pole to photograph the light on the electrical wire? These scenarios seem ridiculous, yet teenagers, adults and even professional photographers risk their lives and the lives of others by taking photographs (or videos) on railroad tracks. Doing so can result in senseless deaths.
How can you keep your family and community from having to endure such a tragedy?
Parents: Please talk to your children about staying away from railroad tracks and do not let your children take photos or be photographed on tracks, even by a professional photographer.
School employees: Make sure your school yearbook and website prohibit photographs taken on railroad property.
Professional photographers: Here are six reasons for not photographing on or near tracks:
- Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and rights-of-way are private property. Do not break the law.
- No tracks should be assumed to be abandoned or inactive.
- Trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks.
- An optical illusion makes it hard to determine a train’s distance from you — or its speed.
- The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet.
- People mimic your behavior when they see your photos on the web and social media.
