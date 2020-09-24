Rail Safety Week: Crossing safety tips for all drivers

Parents may wish to hear the advice shared by a mother whose daughter was distracted while driving over a railroad crossing. Go to oli.org/materials and search “Kailynn’s Story.”

All drivers should be familiar with signage near railroad tracks: the round yellow “advance warning” sign with a black X and the letters R R (and the same message in white paint on the pavement); a white sign shaped like an X — called a crossbuck — that says “RAILROAD CROSSING” (which may have a stop sign and an indication of the number of tracks). If there is no stop sign, drivers are required to yield to trains, so slow down and look both ways.

Active crossings are those with flashing lights or bells and may have gates.

Whether or not there are gates, drivers are required to stop if lights are flashing. Trains always have the right-of-way. Remember that these are warning devices, not safety devices. They cannot prevent collisions unless drivers heed the warning. After a train passes, wait until the lights stop flashing. If there is more than one track, always expect another train.