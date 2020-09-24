Rail Safety Week: Crossing safety tips for all drivers

Any driver — on a road or highway — approaching a railroad crossing should always expect a train.
Freight trains do not run on a schedule, and passenger trains may not always be on schedule. The bottom line is that trains can run on any track, at any time, from either direction.
Do you know that unlike a motor vehicle, a train cannot swerve to miss an object on the rail right-of-way.
When locomotive engineers see a vehicle on the tracks, all they can do is apply the emergency brake and sound the train horn.
An average freight train traveling at 55 mph may require a mile or more to stop, so it is the responsibility of motor vehicle drivers to make sure they are not in the way of the train.
Avoiding a collision is their responsibility — as is their own safety, that of their passengers and of any passengers and crew on the train. To experience a first-hand account of what could happen if a driver of a heavy vehicle does not yield the right-of-way to a train, go to oli.org/materials and search “Ashley’s Story.”
Cell phones are the top distraction for all drivers, but they are not the only distraction.
When approaching a railroad crossing, drivers should avoid any distraction, be it tuning the radio, looking at GPS, listening to distracting music, eating or drinking, or focusing on others in the vehicle.
Parents may wish to hear the advice shared by a mother whose daughter was distracted while driving over a railroad crossing. Go to oli.org/materials and search “Kailynn’s Story.”
All drivers should be familiar with signage near railroad tracks: the round yellow “advance warning” sign with a black X and the letters R R (and the same message in white paint on the pavement); a white sign shaped like an X — called a crossbuck — that says “RAILROAD CROSSING” (which may have a stop sign and an indication of the number of tracks). If there is no stop sign, drivers are required to yield to trains, so slow down and look both ways.
Active crossings are those with flashing lights or bells and may have gates.
Whether or not there are gates, drivers are required to stop if lights are flashing. Trains always have the right-of-way. Remember that these are warning devices, not safety devices. They cannot prevent collisions unless drivers heed the warning. After a train passes, wait until the lights stop flashing. If there is more than one track, always expect another train.
When you approach any grade crossing, don’t stop closer than 15 feet, sometimes indicated by a white line on the pavement. If you’re in traffic, don’t go forward if you cannot safely clear the crossing — even if you don’t see a train. Professional drivers need to make sure that trailer jacks are in the up position; non-retracted trailer jacks can cause trailers to become stuck on crossings.
Any driver whose vehicle stalls or gets stuck at a crossing should have everyone exit the vehicle and move away from the tracks — even if no train is in sight.
Look for the blue emergency notification system sign, call the 800 number and provide the crossing ID number at the bottom of the sign. If a train is approaching, everyone should move toward the train — but away from the tracks — at a 45 degree angle. When you are safely away from the tracks, call the number on the ENS sign or call 911.
Got it? Please share it. You may save a life (or many lives).
Sheryl Cummings of Minneapolis is Minnesota Operation Lifesaver state coordinator; Jeanine Black of Winona is a volunteer for Minnesota Operation Lifesaver.
