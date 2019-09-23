Distractions while driving, let us count the ways ... texting, reading, talking on the phone, blasting music, looking at the dashboard or console, eating or drinking, turning to talk to others, looking at the scenery or at a traffic incident, focusing on something else — anything else. Such distractions can result in roadway incidents or accidents.
You may know people whose vehicle was hit by another vehicle, but probably far fewer people whose vehicle was hit by a train. Because of the enormity of the impact, fewer people survive those collisions. Note the approximate stopping distances for four types of vehicles traveling at 55 mph:
Vehicle sample weight stopping distance:
- Automobile 3,000 pounds — 200 feet.
- School bus 29,000 pounds — 230 feet.
- Tractor-trailer 72,000 pounds — 300 feet.
- Train 12,000,000 pounds (6,000 tons) — 5,280 feet.
Now imagine driving a busload of energetic children. Talk about distractions! Due to the high level of responsibility in transporting children, school bus drivers receive specific training. Among other safety requirements, they must stop 15 feet from the rails of (non-exempt) grade crossings — even those with lights and gates — and open the service door and the driver’s side window in order to have a clear view in both directions of train traffic. In Minnesota, the driver must ensure there is a minimum of 10 feet on the other side of the tracks for the rear end of the bus to clear the tracks before proceeding across.
Not only bus drivers carry a “precious load” in their vehicles. Check out the 30-second video on Operation Lifesaver’s website that shows an empty beverage can run over and crushed by an automobile. The safety message is: “A train crushes your car with equal force.”
No song, no text, no phone call, no conversation is worth the risk of being distracted as you approach a railroad track. Also, be sure to look beyond the crossing. Traffic may be stopped on the other side of the tracks because of vehicles turning left, pedestrians crossing the road, or traffic backing up at a stop sign or red light. Like a bus driver, make sure you have sufficient room to clear the tracks before proceeding across them.
Stay alert and stay alive.
