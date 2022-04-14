Radar-confirmed tornado in Winona County determined to have been straight line winds

The National Weather Service of La Crosse has determined that the radar-confirmed tornado in Winona County they announced on social media Tuesday night during the area’s severe thunderstorms was not actually a tornado.

During a study of the area Wednesday, NWS decided that the debris they saw being lofted in the county near Utica, Fremont and County Roads 6 and 33 at around 11:50 p.m. was likely because of straight line winds.

No evidence was on the ground to prove a tornado touched down in Winona County on Tuesday evening, NWS shared Thursday.

The radar-confirmed tornado had initially been announced late Tuesday because of signatures commonly related to tornadoes being seen in the area on the radar. Individuals in the area were warned to take shelter.

The NWS of La Crosse did confirm five tornados from Thursday evening’s storms in its coverage area.

An EF-2 tornado, according to NWS, occurred in Taopi, Minnesota — located in Mower County — from 10:44 to 10:53 p.m. Tuesday.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of approximately 130 mph and a maximum width of 250 yards. The tornado traveled 7.3 miles.

Two people seeking shelter in their basement were injured by this tornado, according to the NWS report.

Additionally, according to the report, multiple buildings were damaged or destroyed and cars were rolled or tossed in Taopi, while trees were also snapped and power lines were blown down.

A EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in the Spring Valley, Minnesota, area in Fillmore County, NWS announced.

The tornado, traveling 2.3 miles, lasted from 11:08 to 11:11 p.m.

The max width of the tornado was 60 yards, while the estimated peak wind speeds reached 100 mph.

Nobody was injured or killed because of this tornado, but some farm buildings were damaged and trees were snapped southwest of Spring Valley, according to the NWS report.

All three of the other tornadoes were confirmed in Iowa — with an EF-1 near Brownville in Mitchell County, an EF-1 in the Riceville area in Mitchell and Howard counties, and an EF-0 in the Saratoga area in Howard County.

The full reports for all of these tornados and the storm as a whole can be found at weather.gov/arx/.

