Racial slurs, threats lead Minnesota to pull COVID field workers

Racial slurs and threats in Houston County and southern Minnesota have forced the Minnesota Department of Health to halt voluntary in-person surveys designed to gauge the community impact of COVID-19, state officials told the Winona Daily News on Friday.

The federal Centers for Disease Control supplied a dozen field workers — including some of color — to conduct statewide surveys of 1,200 households Sept. 14-30.

But in Eitzen on Sept 15, three survey workers — two of them of color — pulled up to a house whose residents had volunteered to take part in the survey.

Two vehicles pulled up and blocked the vehicle used by the survey workers, state health officials say, and three men got out and confronted them. One of the men had his hand on a holstered weapon before racial slurs were spewed at the survey workers.

The workers showed identification, but because of the threats, decided to leave and report the incident — one of several racially tinged incidents in southern Minnesota that caused anxiety among survey workers, MDH project coordinator Stephanie Yendell said.

In another part of the state, a Latina survey worker was subjected to racial slurs, among other incidents.