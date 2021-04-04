Rachelle Schultz: Reflections on a year and where do we go from here?

The concept of time is challenging to get one’s mind around. At times it runs at super speed while at other times it passes at a snail’s pace.

In reflecting on this past year, we have felt both extremes depending on the day, week or month. Hindsight provides lots of opportunities to break down situations and evaluate outcomes. All in all, we — all of us — did a remarkable job of managing through the onset and initial waves of COVID-19. I extend appreciation to our area communities, as we have heard over and over, we are all in this together.

My biggest “takeaways” from this past year that herald what we need to do going forward? First, there is no going back, there is only moving forward. Normal moved. Second, our current systems and processes held up very well, and we have identified ways to further build upon these. Finally, if we all step back from the swirl of media, competing stories, and wide variances of experience across the country, there are some underlying outcomes that we should not miss.

So, there is no normal; what we understood to be normal is now gone. In its place is a heightened awareness of how quickly something as tiny as an unseen virus can wreak havoc throughout the entire world. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones. The impact of this virus will echo in our memories as well as into future generations.