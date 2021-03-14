Rachelle Schultz: Making stride in vaccine rollout, taking care of the community

March 11, 2021, one year to the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, a long line of community members were wrapped around the north side of our campus, eager to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Three months after vaccinating our first health care provider at Winona Health (Dec. 18, 2020), we’ve been vaccinating priority groups as supply became available, and we’re now to the phase where vaccine supplies seem to be flowing more steadily.

In the state and locally we have hit a pretty good threshold of vaccination for the over 65 aged population — and on March 9, the governor and the Minnesota Department of Health expanded the criteria so that anyone under 65 with underlying health conditions could now get the vaccine.

As vaccine was made available through the county or pharmacies, our waiting lists were becoming cumbersome due to the number of people who had received their vaccine. So, this week, our team tried a new process of holding a “walk in” vaccination clinic.

As you might imagine, when we hold a walk-in clinic, we don’t really know how many will show up — and we had a set amount of vaccine (400 doses in this case). Our area media did a great job of spreading the word to community members.

