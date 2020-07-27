Race for Winona mayor: Ted Hazelton - "Give our citizens a voice"

The first priorities I would like to address would be to give our citizens a voice. Currently, the city council does not allow public input at any meeting, with the exception of when there is a public hearing declared — and that only usually happens when people are asking for variances or zoning changes. If you go to our neighboring communities of Goodview, Lewiston, the Winona School Board or the Winona County Board, as soon as the meeting is called to order and roll call is taken, the first thing on the agenda is public input — public comment time. That needs to change (for city council) ... Because there is no public comment, some decisions that have been controversial may have been voted upon differently had the public had the opportunity to address the council.