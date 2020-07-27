Race for Winona mayor: Ted Hazelton - "Give our citizens a voice"

Ted Hazelton looked to his time on the Winona Area Public School Board, as well as treasurer for multiple Winona clubs, when discussing why he would be a good mayor during last week’s public forum for candidates for mayor of Winona.
Presented by the League of Women Voters of Winona, each participant was asked what he or she would bring to the mayor’s office if elected. Questions ranged from their first priorities, affordable housing, health and safety during COVID-19, business, leadership and more.
This story highlights of Hazelton’s responses. An upcoming story posing the same questions to candidate Michelle Alexander will follow.
Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
If you are elected, what are the first priorities you would like to address?
The first priorities I would like to address would be to give our citizens a voice. Currently, the city council does not allow public input at any meeting, with the exception of when there is a public hearing declared — and that only usually happens when people are asking for variances or zoning changes. If you go to our neighboring communities of Goodview, Lewiston, the Winona School Board or the Winona County Board, as soon as the meeting is called to order and roll call is taken, the first thing on the agenda is public input — public comment time. That needs to change (for city council) ... Because there is no public comment, some decisions that have been controversial may have been voted upon differently had the public had the opportunity to address the council.
Affordable housing in Winona is a known issue. What goals would you propose to council and staff to make progress on finding cooperative solutions to helping both investors and buyers?
The definition of affordable housing can vary greatly depending on your income level. I, myself, for example, could not afford to build a home out in Wincrest or Valley Oaks. However, one thing I would like to explore is the possibility of a moratorium on rental properties. What I mean by that is whenever a single-family home goes on the market, a third of them are gobbled up by property management companies, and then they’re rented out and they pack people in them. We need more single-family dwellings and senior living facilities and housing, as well.
Considering the current pandemic and its significant social and economic effects on our community, what advantages do you think Winona has to ensure people’s health and safety? What needs to be a priority in the actions of our city’s elected leaders?
Winona has Winona Health. For a city our size, they meet and exceed expectations for health care, and that is a gift that we share in Winona. I also believe in supporting small businesses. I believe that we need to patronize these businesses to help them stay afloat, whether it’s in person, curbside or calling ahead for deliveries. Our small businesses in Winona need more support right now, because they in turn provide jobs, which makes our tax base higher, and provides economic development for the city of Winona.
Being a mayor is being a leader of a team. Provide an example of a team that you have worked on and describe your personal strengths and areas for improvement when working on a team?
I have many years of experience working with a broad expanse of people through my involvement in civic organizations, being on the school board, working with administrators and community members. Also putting together Steamboat Days when I was in the Jaycees.
It’s amazing how many different perspectives there are out there if you open your eyes and want to listen. I believe everybody has a place at the table. Opinions and desires need to be heard. The mayor, as the question stated, is the leader. Leadership is the ability to listen, the ability to reason, the ability to collaborate, get along and put up with some grief now and then. It comes with the territory.
Winona has a unique mix of public and private education institutions. What type of partnerships with the school district should the city have, if any?
Being a former school board member, I can well relate to this topic. During my time on the school board, we did collaborate with the city of Winona. We collaborated with Winona County. An example would be the pedestrian-crossing signs out in front of the senior high school. That’s on a county road, which is also a city of Winona street, and it serves the senior high school. So there is a case of collaboration where we worked together.
What newer development requirements for future city land expansion do you think should have a high priority?
Obviously, we need to make sure we’re good stewards of the land, environmentally. If we’re not, then we need to change that. Also, Winona is landlocked and we’ve been, for years, looking at expanding south, but this also needs to include Wilson Township at the table. I would like to see Winona expand — it’s inevitable — but again, it needs to be mutually agreeable with Wilson Township. We can’t do a forced-takeover like with what happened 25 to 30 years ago with Winona Township; I think many learned the lesson on that.
What skills do you bring to the table to be able to evaluate budgets and make recommendations?
I’m not a small business owner, (but) I have the utmost respect for anybody who will start a small business and keep it running because many depend on that for their source of income. That being said, I do have plenty of past experiences. I sat on the school board for four years, and that’s a $50 million budget. In those four years, we had a balanced budget and we also won the state finance awards. I was the treasurer of the Winona Area Jaycees. I was also the treasurer in the Winona Model Railroad Club. I’ve held leadership positions, as well ... So I do have the experience, just not (with) being a small business owner. I want to bring my past experiences and apply that to the mayor’s office and keep our budget strong.
Do you believe that racism in Winona is a problem that should be addressed?
I ... would agree that it is a problem. ... I’ve seen examples of it reported to me by constituents during my tenure on the school board. It happens. It’s unfortunate. People really need to take a deep look at themselves before they criticize others.
I believe in equity. I feel that Winonans should feel safe, appreciated and valued, no matter what their background is (or) where they come from. ... I would love to have an open forum and listen to people’s concerns, their experiences and learn from each other, that way we can make better decisions on how to help people.
Closing remarks
I would like to thank my opponents for stepping up to the plate. That being said, I believe Winona has had some issues. We need time to heal. It’s time to bring people together, and I want to lead that charge. I want to invest in Winona. I want to give back to our community. I want to invite people to the table. I want to open our meetings to allow public input. We need to invest in infrastructure. We need to make sure that people are safe, that they feel valued and appreciated in Winona. I want to keep Winona running strong economically. I want to support our small businesses and welcome any new businesses that come to Winona. On August 11, don’t forget to vote and hopefully you’ll vote for me, Ted Hazelton for mayor.
