Race for Winona mayor: Scott Sherman - "Everybody's opinion is important"

The very first thing I would like to address is public engagement. Alone we cannot make informed decisions; we need the public’s input. We need people to come to the table. People whose voices (they) may have felt have been unheard up until this point. I will encourage anyone to reach out to me at any point (or) reach out to our city staff. Run for office. These things are important so that we can get a complete and informed opinion from our constituents so we can make the best decisions for our community.

I think it’s extremely important that we also look to continue the current projects in arts and culture, healthy lifestyle options and business development. I would also like to look at the commissions; I would like to know why they have empty seats, and I would also like to, again, encourage the public to engage by applying to become a commission member.

Affordable housing in Winona is a known issue. What goals would you propose to council and staff to make progress on finding cooperative solutions to helping both investors and buyers?