Race for Winona mayor: Scott Sherman - "Everybody's opinion is important"

Three contenders for Winona’s mayoral race participated in a public forum last week and highlighted what a tenure as mayor could look like for them.
Included in the forum were former Winona Area Public School Board member Ted Hazelton, local business owner and entrepreneur Jovy Rockey and Winona County Economic Development Authority member Scott Sherman.
While she is still in the running, Winona City Council member Michelle Alexander was forced to miss the forum due to self-isolation in response to potential exposure to COVID-19. She will be asked the same questions for response in an upcoming edition of the Winona Daily News.
Presented by the League of Women Voters of Winona, each participant was asked what they would bring to the mayor’s office if they were elected. Questions ranged from their first priorities, affordable housing, health and safety during COVID-19, business, leadership and more.
In the first of four articles covering the forum, highlights of Scott Sherman’s responses will be covered. Highlights from Jovy Rockey and Ted Hazelton will be published on Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, respectively, plus an upcoming story posing the same questions to Alexander.
Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
If you are elected, what are the first priorities you would like to address?
The very first thing I would like to address is public engagement. Alone we cannot make informed decisions; we need the public’s input. We need people to come to the table. People whose voices (they) may have felt have been unheard up until this point. I will encourage anyone to reach out to me at any point (or) reach out to our city staff. Run for office. These things are important so that we can get a complete and informed opinion from our constituents so we can make the best decisions for our community.
I think it’s extremely important that we also look to continue the current projects in arts and culture, healthy lifestyle options and business development. I would also like to look at the commissions; I would like to know why they have empty seats, and I would also like to, again, encourage the public to engage by applying to become a commission member.
Affordable housing in Winona is a known issue. What goals would you propose to council and staff to make progress on finding cooperative solutions to helping both investors and buyers?
I think what we need to do first is we need to define what affordable housing is. I talked to Amanda Hedlund — the executive director of Habitat for Humanity here — (and) she defined it as 25% gross monthly income. Let’s just say $1,000 a month is your gross monthly income. That’s $250. You have to be able to afford the housing that is available to you. In 2016, we did a comprehensive housing needs assessment. That was an important piece of data so that next year we can work on the overarching city comprehensive plan. That comprehensive plan is going to be looking at specifically the Unified Development Code. We need to look at different options, such as zoning for multi-density housing. We need to look at renovation. We also need to look at middle zoning. This will ensure the housing demands are satisfied for the next decade.
Considering the current pandemic and its significant social and economic effects on our community, what advantages do you think Winona has to ensure people’s health and safety? What needs to be a priority in the actions of our city’s elected leaders?
To help keep small businesses open. A lot of people feel more comfortable being able to shop, let’s say, downtown, because they can enter into a safer atmosphere. With the increase in recent cases of COVID-19, it’s important that we look at the opportunities that we have. Our city has been fairly insulated by increasing the tax base through downtown development and other development projects within our community. Another opportunity that we have is a very balanced fiscal budget. We need to make sure that we do our very best to come out the back side of this in as best a financial position as possible. That will ensure that we can grow after the pandemic.
Being a mayor is being a leader of a team. Provide an example of a team that you have worked on and describe your personal strengths and areas for improvement when working on a team?
I’d like to look back at my experience at the Blandin Leadership Program. They brought 25 people in 2015 from all walks of life here in Winona. I was selected by my peers as a leader in our community. Working through that week of intensive introspection, we were taught how to listen, we were taught how to respect other people’s opinions. People’s opinions are based on their experiences — everybody’s opinion is important. As we were together there, working in different teams — and they specifically put different personalities together to see how we can work in that team — I found out more about myself. I found out how I can listen to others and respect their opinions. Often times, a leader should be firm, fair and consistent. I think it’s important that not only do we have that, but we have the ability to listen to others.
Winona has a unique mix of public and private education institutions. What type of partnerships with the school district should the city have, if any?
Quite honestly, the city doesn’t have much to do with the public school system. We have elected officials for the school board. I would respect the opinion of our constituents to make sure that they’re putting the right people in place, to make sure that our schools do get through the troubles that they’re having right now, and to thrive for years to come. Not only do we have the public school system, we also have the Winona Area Catholic School system; they’re thriving right now. We also have post-secondary education here in town. That is literally one of the initial industries that we have: education. We need to encourage collaboration between all of the educational institutions here to make sure that they all succeed.
What newer development requirements for future city land expansion do you think should have a high priority?
Our town is a city of barriers. We have the river. We have the tracks. We have Broadway. We (again) have the tracks. We have Highway 61. We have the bluffs. We need to create connections to bring all portions of our community together. We need to collaborate with townships, the county (and) the state to make sure that any expansion that we have outside of our already barrier-ed city limits (is) amiable. We have to have those conversations and collaborate with them. I believe we have plenty of developable land here in town. Right now, a good project that is happening is Burger King in the parking lot of Target — a great example of developable land here within our city limits.
What skills do you bring to the table to be able to evaluate budgets and make recommendations?
I already study our city budget; I’ve been doing it for quite a few years. I actually found an error in our budget last year and notified a council member so they could bring it to the department that had made the error. I also look at the CIP (capital improvements program) and I’ve also been at city council meetings for almost two years now. ... I’ve also gone to pre-council meetings. I’ve worked closely with the city. We have an experienced city staff. My small-business experience also brings me not only experience in how to run a business, but how to run a triathlon. I’ve worked in restaurants. I’ve worked in retail. I’ve worked in distribution. I’ve also worked in manufacturing. Quite honestly, we have a vibrant business community here with an entrepreneurial spirit. I want to do what I can as your mayor to encourage all forms of industry within Winona.
Do you believe that racism in Winona is a problem that should be addressed?
Yes I do. I believe in equality for all people. The time has come that there is no longer a token minority. We need to look at ourselves. We need to respect other people’s opinions. We need to invite any voices, regardless of color, creed, race or religion to come to the table. As your mayor, I will encourage anyone to come speak with me, talk with me (and) explain what we need to do to help our community become better.
Closing remarks
I would like to say thank you to anybody who runs for office. It is not as easy as you think. We are putting our private lives into the public eye. But as I said earlier, I am learning a lot about our community. I’m running for mayor because Winona is a distinctive community, with a deep history and a vibrant future. I intend to lead our city in both aspects with innovative solutions and collaborative input. I will listen. I will work hard. I will encourage collaboration. We are on the precipice for a historically difficult time for our community. As your mayor, I will create a healthy, safe and economically sound community for us all.
