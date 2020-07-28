Race for Winona mayor: Michelle Alexander — "I have nothing but the deepest love for this town"

I think, unfortunately, wherever you have people, you have racism, bigotry, fear of the unknown and hatred of difference. Those are things that we always need to be aware of and address as we become aware of them. My parents raised me with that golden rule that you treat others as you want to be treated, and that’s how I try to live my life. As mayor, more importantly, you want to look at how the city’s attitudes and behaviors are affecting the community. One of the things I can say I’m very happy about is that our city staff is phenomenal, and in my 10 years on council, I have not received a complaint from one community member about being treated with racism or hatred or any of those types of things that would lead you to think that maybe they’re (experiencing) behaviors or attitudes that are not appropriate, and I hope that as we move forward as a city I can always claim that. The city needs to lead by example and, right now, I feel like they do a very good job.