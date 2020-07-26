Race for Winona mayor: Jovy Rockey - 'We need to create a city that is equitable for all"

Jovy Rockey stressed her experience as a local business owner and entrepreneur during last week’s public forum for candidates for mayor of Winona.
Presented by the League of Women Voters of Winona, each participant was asked what they would bring to the mayor’s office if they were elected. Questions ranged from their first priorities, affordable housing, health and safety during COVID-19, business, leadership and more.
This story highlights Rockey’s responses. Highlights from Ted Hazelton will be published on Tuesday, July 28, plus an upcoming story posing the same questions to candidate Michelle Alexander.
Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
If you are elected, what are the first priorities you would like to address?
My first priorities would be to address what’s happening with COVID-19. My main concerns with recovering (from) that would be making sure our citizens have access to food and that they have access to shelter. I would be making public health a priority. I would certainly be (ensuring), if there is a continued mass ordinance, we are proactive and getting masks into the hands of our citizens.
I would also work towards making sure we have programs in place to support our small businesses so that they can move forward and continue on.
Affordable housing in Winona is a known issue. What goals would you propose to council and staff to make progress on finding cooperative solutions to helping both investors and buyers?
I believe that we need to create some opportunities for unique developments, but those developments need to take into consideration neighborhoods first and design in mind. I know that there is a need for the missing middle housing and affordable housing, whether that’s for our workforce, for our single families (or) for individuals, but I do believe we can be creative about it. I think that we can draw a comprehensive plan (and) look at ways to be creative with our zoning, to allow for accessory dwelling units, to make it easier to have twin homes, duplexes, triplexes, whether they be rental or owner-occupied, to really provide multiple options for multiple incomes.
Considering the current pandemic and its significant social and economic effects on our community, what advantages do you think Winona has to ensure people’s health and safety? What needs to be a priority in the actions of our city’s elected leaders?
I believe some of the advantages that we have for health and safety are certainly in organizations that exist here in Winona, such as Winona Health, Winona Volunteer Services and other organizations and volunteer groups who are certainly concerned about the welfare of our citizens here, especially our most vulnerable.
Our budget is well-balanced and I feel like our staff and council do a great job of making sure that we’re doing what we need to do to pay the bills and create infrastructure and work on the projects that we have at hand. I think the priorities need to be that we keep that in mind.
Public health should be our first and foremost priority and what we can do to support our citizens, especially the most vulnerable, as well as our small businesses.
Being a mayor is being a leader of a team. Provide an example of a team that you have worked on and describe your personal strengths and areas for improvement when working on a team?
A recent example is my work in collaboration with the Main Street program for Third Thursday Night Out. ... It was an event that involved collaboration with Main Street businesses. It involved input from those businesses, as well as from the retail committee arm of Main Street. I believe that, for those collaborations, we really were creating momentum around an event that was driving interest for people to come downtown and spend money, enjoy and play and be present there. I feel like my skills that I have garnered over the years working on various committees, and working with artists in collaboration efforts, really set me apart and allowed me to do those things.
Winona has a unique mix of public and private education institutions. What type of partnerships with the school district should the city have, if any?
I do believe there should be partnerships with the school district. I think that our youth need to be involved, specifically in engaging with our city. I would like to see some opportunities for mentorships — more collaboration in that aspect — by getting involved with maybe input sessions or where we’re really getting the perspective of students who are growing up here, who are living their experiences here in a variety of ways, and creating leadership opportunities for them, especially with high school students, and really creating an understanding for them on how our city works and what that looks like.
I also think there are real opportunities in our parks and recreation departments to collaborate, especially with COVID-19 and the restrictions put on schools, but we don’t know what those plans might look like. But when I think of the possible collaboration of (physical education) and parks and recreation, I think there could be a great relationship there.
What newer development requirements for future city land expansion do you think should have a high priority?
I think our priorities should definitely be on the environment and stewarding the land and how we are caring for it and being very mindful of those expansions, as well as making sure all parties truly benefit from all this and it isn’t just one-sided.
I also feel like there needs to be a priority on understanding what the true costs for the city will be for those types of expansions, especially for areas that don’t already have water and sewer, because that kind of infrastructure, if it doesn’t already exist, is very costly. It needs to be intentional — what are we developing? What are we going to allow there? Is there going to be a benefit and a return on that large investment?
What skills do you bring to the table to be able to evaluate budgets and make recommendations?
I believe my experience as a small-business owner gives me an advantage to evaluate these budgets. I realize they are long and vast, but I would certainly take the time to look at every line item and make sure that what is being proposed is necessary and see where we can make cuts or where we need to expand, depending on the benefits and the needs of the city at that time. Much like a business, those financials ebb and flow, and they do change, and we need to be willing to really evaluate and look at them mindfully.
Do you believe that racism in Winona is a problem that should be addressed?
I know racism exists in our community and it absolutely should be addressed. As city leaders, we should be having discussions about this amongst ourselves. There should be accountability within every level of government to make sure we are not guilty of our own systemic racism. We need to be going out into the community and talking with folks who are in these marginalized communities, who don’t experience Winona the same way as others, who are living traumatic experiences and carrying that trauma with them. I believe we need to create a city that is equitable for all and that we need to be collaborating with all organizations to provide training and resources for our small businesses, our large businesses or anyone who is interested in being in a coalition against racism.
Closing remarks
In the coming years, especially as we try to recover economically and physically from the COVID-19 pandemic, Winona needs a leader who demonstrates the ability to bring people together from every corner of our community to work on projects that benefit our city and residents. I am that person. As an entrepreneur, and as someone who came from humble beginnings, I know what hard work is and I’m ready to do it for Winona. I don’t want to be mayor for a status symbol or an illusion of power; I want to be Winona’s mayor because we need to get things done, and I have the ideas, the passion and the experience and the know-how to bring people together to lead that effort. Please vote for me on Aug. 11.
