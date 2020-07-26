Race for Winona mayor: Jovy Rockey - 'We need to create a city that is equitable for all"

I also feel like there needs to be a priority on understanding what the true costs for the city will be for those types of expansions, especially for areas that don’t already have water and sewer, because that kind of infrastructure, if it doesn’t already exist, is very costly. It needs to be intentional — what are we developing? What are we going to allow there? Is there going to be a benefit and a return on that large investment?

What skills do you bring to the table to be able to evaluate budgets and make recommendations?

I believe my experience as a small-business owner gives me an advantage to evaluate these budgets. I realize they are long and vast, but I would certainly take the time to look at every line item and make sure that what is being proposed is necessary and see where we can make cuts or where we need to expand, depending on the benefits and the needs of the city at that time. Much like a business, those financials ebb and flow, and they do change, and we need to be willing to really evaluate and look at them mindfully.

Do you believe that racism in Winona is a problem that should be addressed?