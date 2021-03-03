Qualifying Winona County residents can sign up for vaccine appointments

Progress is being made on getting Winona County residents COVID-19 vaccines.

While earlier this year county staff were asking people to sign up for a waitlist, they are now officially using the list to get people scheduled for available vaccine appointments.

While the list was open to those who are 65 years or older, people who can prove they work as an educator for grades pre-kindergarten through 12, as a childcare provider, as a health care worker, or as a first responder can also get their doses now during these open appointments.

No walk-ins will be accepted and available appointments are limited.

Only Winona County residents can receive the vaccine during these appointments.

The vaccines are being completed at the East End Recreation Center in Winona Wednesday, but other clinics also will be open throughout the county as vaccines continue to be delivered.

“With vaccines being earmarked for different target groups it is only a certain number of spots are available from each shipment of vaccine. Winona County Public Health is working hard to meet both the public expectation of vaccination and the reality of limited doses for specific populations,” a press release from Winona County staff read Monday.