One of the newest restaurants in Winona, Qdoba is experiencing great success since opening Oct. 17.
General manager Ryan King said: “(Business) has been great. Everyone’s pretty happy. They seem to love the place. Everything’s fresh. We’ve had a lot of comments online about how pleased they were with the customer service.”
King said he’s heard from customers that the restaurant was seen as a needed addition to the city, allowing for more choices in dining.
He said that the business has seen customers that include a mix of people, from college students to families.
He thinks that the price point, along with fresh ingredients, has really helped the business stand out in the community.
It was first announced earlier this year that Qdoba would open a restaurant at the 940 Frontenac Drive location in Winona.
Mark Miller and Mike Cooper decided to open the location. They have experience in owning Papa Murphy’s locations and Qdoba locations. Miller is part of a group that owns multiple Minnesota Qdobas across the state.
Miller and Cooper together have opened Qdobas in Albert Lea and Rochester.
Miller said in May that Winona was chosen to be the home of the next location because of the similarities between Winona and other locations that the pair already have businesses in.
He said that this type of “fast casual” business has a “bit more upscale (design) than typical fast food type restaurants” was not really present before in these cities.
