Q & A with Dr. Joseph Kaiya, first to get COVID-19 vaccine at Winona Health

There are some things we still don’t know. For example, we don’t yet know how long that immunity lasts. What we do know is that the vaccines work and masking, distancing and good hand hygiene work.

Why do you hope everyone will decide to get vaccinated?

Ultimately, getting vaccinated protects you and others. Should you be exposed to COVID-19, being vaccinated greatly decreases the odds of getting the disease or needing to be hospitalized. Vaccinations work. Think about your parents and grandparents – those people who may not have the luxury of having a good outcome. We owe it to them to protect them.

There are certain factors in our control: Wearing a mask and taking other precautions is the first thing we can do. Getting the vaccine is the next thing that’s in our control. I protect you. You protect me. As part of a community, I think it’s what we all need to do so we’re protecting each other. Breaking the cycle of COVID-19 transmission gives us the best chance to get back to normal.

How has the pandemic affected you as a physician?