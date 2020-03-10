Public skating, hockey to be hosted

The city of Winona Parks and Recreation will host public skating, hockey and skate rentals from noon to 2:30 March 12 and 1 to 2 p.m. March 13, followed by Youth Public Hockey and Adult Public Hockey respectively, at Bud King Ice Arena, 670 East Front St.

Public skate is for all ages, with no sticks or pucks. Youth hockey is for under 18, helmets required, and Adult hockey is for older than 18, helmets required. Children ages seven and under must be accompanied by an adult.