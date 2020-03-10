You are the owner of this article.
Public skating, hockey to be hosted
The city of Winona Parks and Recreation will host public skating, hockey and skate rentals  from noon to 2:30 March 12 and 1 to 2 p.m. March 13, followed by Youth Public Hockey and Adult Public Hockey respectively, at Bud King Ice Arena, 670 East Front St.

Public skate is for all ages, with no sticks or pucks. Youth hockey is for under 18, helmets required, and Adult hockey is for older than 18, helmets required. Children ages seven and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, please call Winona Parks and Recreation at 507-457-8258.

