Public safety: Police Chief Williams talks fraud, phishing scams

As the world of technology continues to progress, scammers have evolved as well.

Because of that, scams have become harder to decipher, and that is something that Winona Police Chief Tom Williams knows first hand. To prevent as many scams from being successful as possible, Williams is giving tips to the public about scams and what to look for.

The first thing Williams says to keep in mind is the phrase if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

"Usually, a lot of the phishing scams that are going on right now offer you the ability to basically get cash for nothing or for doing something very simple," Williams said.

One of the most common simple tasks he mentioned is cashing a check.

"You'll get a percentage of money or a lump sum, payment of money that you get to keep. Again, you don't know who this person is. They're sending you a check out of the blue, you go and put it into your bank," Williams said. "And then write a check back because you trust what the person is telling you is true, only to find out in seven to 10 days that check is counterfeit, or is fake. And now you're out the money that you just wrote the check back to the individual for."

Williams noted to be aware that if a bank or utility company sends correspondence looking for bank account numbers or PIN numbers, they will have that information accessible and shouldn't need to reach out for them.

Another common method used by scammers is iTunes gift cards.

"Legitimate businesses are not going to ask for iTunes cards because they really are of no value to them," Williams said. "So say that I'm asking for $3,000 in iTunes cards, that should raise a flag immediately to say you know what, my power is not going to be shut off by Excel because what Xcel is going to do with iTune cards."

Phone calls are their own issue with the ability to change a number that a call is coming from. With calls, Williams says it is especially important to do "due diligence".

Williams also warns that emails can look very official, but again it is important to dig into the email before committing to anything.

If someone falls victim to a scam, Williams says the most important thing, and the first thing, to do is to call the bank to stop any further transactions and document all the information. He also warns that lots of fraud cases can go unsolved.

"From a law enforcement standpoint, these have gotten so sophisticated and they span so many jurisdictions and even out of the country that very infrequently are we able to investigate and actually bring charges," Williams said. "It's been mentioned numerous times in the past, overseas is predominantly where these in our experience have been originating on them and obviously we can't go to Jamaica and do an investigation on a scam that took place here."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0