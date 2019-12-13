Solar energy systems in Winona County were the focus of a well-attended public hearing Thursday.
Multiple residents of the county stood in front of the county board to express their opinions on possible amendments to ordinances that regulate the use of solar energy in the county.
A key change, among a few others, would include the possibility of allowing solar energy gardens onto prime soil in the county, usually used for growing crops.
This change was one of the main focuses of discussion.
Many speakers presented their desire for the clean energy source to be used more in the area, which they believe could help the environment.
Others expressed the need for the financial gain of having solar energy resources in the communities.
It was even added that solar energy panels in the area would be a good sight to see compared to other options.
Some stressed concerns about allowing more opportunities for solar gardens in the county, especially when it comes to allowing them onto prime soils that could be used instead for crops and other farming opportunities.
Long-term environmental impacts were requested to be looked at.
The county board is expected to discuss the topic again in January.
