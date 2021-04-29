Promoting environmental justice: UW-L student wins inaugural Prairie Springs Environmental Leadership Award

Wahlgren applied for the Prairie Springs award at the urging of her capstone advisor, Alysa Remsburg, a senior lecturer in the Environmental Studies Program.

“When I found out I got the award, I was completely shocked,” she says. “I initially wasn’t going to apply because, for some reason, I thought my work wasn’t as valid as someone who directly conducted research in a natural setting. I wasn’t really expecting to win. This award showed me that there is value in the work I conducted, and I am very proud of what I have accomplished.”

After graduating in May, Wahlgren plans to move to Seattle and take a gap year. She’s hoping to enroll in the University of Washington’s museology master’s program in fall 2022.

She credits her experience at UWL for laying the foundation for her future.

“I just really want to thank the entire environmental studies faculty because they’ve always been super supportive and encouraging,” Wahlgren says. “They genuinely care about student success on the individual level and take the initiative to get to know their students. I really would not have been as successful of a student without them.”

