Project Prom comes to Winona later this month

Project Prom is coming to Winona for the first time from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the East End Recreation Center.

The nonprofit project, created in 2007 by Jeni Asaba, allows for people in need to pick a free dress as prom season quickly approaches. There are a couple events each year throughout Minnesota, with Winona one of three this year.

“(Prom) holds like, kind of a weird special place in my heart,” Sydney Swanson, local Project Prom event organizer, said. She said she remembers having fun and loving her dress when she attended.

She also said prom and the perfect dress is a “coming-of-age” opportunity.

Swanson reached out to Asaba while Swanson was looking to receive a grant for a dance film she wanted to create. She was looking into a community aspect of it.

With her idea, she hoped to look into the importance of the prom dress and the gender constructs connected to it.

While she didn’t end up receiving the grant, she still wanted to bring the event to Winona.

She hopes the event can be accessible and open to everyone, no matter their gender or sexuality.