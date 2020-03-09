Project Prom comes to Winona later this month

Project Prom is coming to Winona for the first time from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the East End Recreation Center.
The nonprofit project, created in 2007 by Jeni Asaba, allows for people in need to pick a free dress as prom season quickly approaches. There are a couple events each year throughout Minnesota, with Winona one of three this year.
“(Prom) holds like, kind of a weird special place in my heart,” Sydney Swanson, local Project Prom event organizer, said. She said she remembers having fun and loving her dress when she attended.
She also said prom and the perfect dress is a “coming-of-age” opportunity.
Swanson reached out to Asaba while Swanson was looking to receive a grant for a dance film she wanted to create. She was looking into a community aspect of it.
With her idea, she hoped to look into the importance of the prom dress and the gender constructs connected to it.
While she didn’t end up receiving the grant, she still wanted to bring the event to Winona.
She hopes the event can be accessible and open to everyone, no matter their gender or sexuality.
The event organizers do not require any type of proof a person is in need of a free dress.
“We trust people,” Swanson said.
She said organizers hope people will attend only if they cannot afford a prom dress, but with hundreds to thousands of dresses available, it’s not limiting for others if someone not in need comes to get one.
Swanson hopes to find more volunteers to help make the event the best it can be.
For more information, register for the event or sign up to volunteer, visit www.projectprom.us.
Those interested in donating gently used dress can drop them off at the East End Recreation Center, located at 210 Zumbro St., during its normal open hours.
For questions, contact Swanson at sydney.swanson@live.com.