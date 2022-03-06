Project FINE recognizes partner of the year

On Feb. 16, the Project FINE Board of Directors hosted their Annual Report to the Community at Saint Mary’s University.

As part of the event, they also recognized their 2021 Partner of the Year: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

For over 15 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has been partnering with Project FINE to advance health in the region. This partnership has led to the implementation of seven educational programs and spanned many areas of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, including the Center for Prevention, the Foundation and Population Health.

Project FINE is also a contracted interpreting agency for their insurance division. This collaboration has had a positive impact on over 4,000 individuals in the region, addressing common barriers to health care and promoting equity in the community.

Project FINE is proud to collaborate with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and over 70 other partners to build a respectful and sensitive community.

