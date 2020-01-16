Project FINE has been selected as the February beneficiary in Hy-Vee’s Reusable Bag Program, the nonprofit announced.
Hy-Vee describes the Reusable Bag Program as a way to make it easier for customers to give back to the community while supporting the environment.
For every $2.50 My Heart Reusable Bag that is sold by Hy-Vee, Project FINE will receive a $1 donation, which amounts to approximately 40 percent of total profits, unless directed elsewhere by the purchasing customer.
Project FINE has been serving Winona for 30 years and provides a variety of programs and services for refugees and immigrants to help them integrate into the community.
One of the services the organization provides is language assistance.
The organization relies on their small staff, volunteers, interpreters and “extensive” collaboration with local service providers to accomplish their goals.
Fatima Said, executive director of Project FINE, said she is grateful to Hy-Vee for contributing to the organization and that the money will be used in operational support for their mission.
Additionally, Said mentioned the significance of Project FINE by describing how the organization helps refugees and immigrants.
“We bring people together to eliminate fear by building a stronger and more vibrant community,” Said said.
Hy-Vee store director Dan Welsh said Project FINE was selected because of its contributions to the community.
“We’ve worked with them on different projects and different things involving the community,” Welsh said. “They do so many great things in the community and we’re just trying to help them out in any way that we can.
Welsh said there is not a set selection process to be made a beneficiary in the store’s program, other than being a great nonprofit, and that anybody can request to be considered.
