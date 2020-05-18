You are the owner of this article.
Project COMPASS announces February bowling champs
Bowling is a regular class offered by Project COMPASS every Tuesday night at Westgate Bowl.

Although bowling hasn't been available since March, Project COMPASS hopes to be bowling again this fall. Until then, the group would like to celebrate its winter trophy winners.

The winners for the February trophy night were Melissa Mueller and Mike Summer. 

For more information on bowling or any of our Project COMPASS classes, visit us online at www.winonaschools.org/communityed or give us a call at 507-494-0900.

Melissa Mueller

 Kylie Mullen
Mike Summer

 Kylie Mullen
