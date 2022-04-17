Progress 2022: WSU's Kaitlyn Mercier: High points, hardships shape college experience

Given the experiences I’ve had over the last four years, I would say that being a college student has a very different meaning now than in previous generations. The “college years” that my peers and I experienced were unique, to say the very least!

I began my college career at Winona State University in the fall of 2018. Along with students all across the country, I moved to a new city, became familiar with new surroundings, and began searching for people I hoped would be lifelong friends. None of us knew what would be in store for us in the next four years. While we searched for some normalcy within an ever-changing world, Winona became home. My friends and I took comfort in a cup of coffee from Acoustic Cafe, the changing leaves across the bluffs, the nightlife on Third Street, and the Winona State campus, which gave us our first taste of freedom. Winona is the place we experienced birthdays, felt the triumphs and tribulations of finals week, and above all else, the place we discovered who we are and what we hope to be.

While many of us were able to enjoy the different experiences Winona has to offer, some students also faced major hardships: college tuition is expensive, COVID-19 is uncertain, and equality is still needed within our communities. To combat adversity, students worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, protested to be heard, and advocated to be listened to. The diverse experiences and skills that WSU has given us have helped us find our voices and positioned us to succeed in a world that goes far beyond Winona, Minnesota.

As many of us prepare for graduation day, which is just around the corner, we look back on all the moments that brought us here. Things like pulling all-nighters to finish an assignment, days spent in our small rented Winona homes, and going to the library to study but actually just talking and laughing with friends. To the WSU students who still have years left to experience in Winona, I promise that if you let it, this small riverboat town along the Mississippi River will give you so much. So, find your comfort coffee shop, the people who you’ll waste time laughing with instead of studying, and the moments you’ll get to look back at and be thankful this is the route you chose. To the residents of the city of Winona, thank you for letting us come into this city and make it our own throughout our college careers.

Even though being a college student today is much different than it was in years past, the city of Winona still has the same adventurous bluffs, busy Third Street, and friendly Winona State University campus. For years to come, even with all of the stress and hardship that comes with being a college student, Winona will still have the comfort and beauty that make it home.

Kaitlyn Mercier will graduate this spring from Winona State University with bachelor’s degrees in Public Relations and Political Science. She plans to relocate to the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area to pursue a career in public relations.

