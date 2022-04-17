Progress 2022: Scott Olson: Winona State University is preparing students to lead

The markers of progress that define the journey of Winona State University center around one primary theme: student success.

At Winona State, we prepare our graduates to serve generously, lead responsibly, and respond imaginatively and creatively to the challenges of their work, their lives, and their communities. Even amidst the challenges of the last two years, our commitment to serving our mission did not wane. I’m proud to report that WSU students continue to achieve the highest success rate of all 37 colleges and universities in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System.

Our measures of success continue after graduation, with 97% of WSU graduates employed within one year of graduation. Further, our BIPOC graduates (those who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color) are significantly more successful in securing employment than BIPOC graduates from other schools in the Minnesota State system.

While we are proud of our students’ achievements, we still have much work to do. It is our goal to eliminate all equity gaps — in education, wealth, upward mobility. We are committed to increasing support for students of color, and building in new processes that use an equity lens. We take this responsibility seriously and have launched a number of initiatives to expedite the closing of equity gaps — Race Matters Study Groups, the George Floyd Scholarship, and the Wealth Building Series, among others.

Efforts across our physical campuses also aim to impact student success by increasing access and creating environments responsive to the needs of the future. Centralizing our residential facilities this year has offered students more equitable opportunities to be engaged; better access to campus resources; and the ability to walk to classes, the library and campus events.

Our Leading Energy Savings & Sustainability initiative (LESS) will position WSU as Minnesota State’s most energy efficient university and save $26 million over the project’s lifetime. We will install the largest solar energy system on any Minnesota State campus and dramatically reduce WSU’s overall environmental impact, while at the same time providing STEM learning opportunities for students throughout the Winona area.

Similarly, our Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement & Learning (CICEL) will create the first Net Zero Energy and carbon neutral building in the Minnesota State system. The Center aims to meet the needs of today’s students and faculty by creating a space where students from art and design, computer science, and mathematics and statistics can collaborate and build skills and solutions for today and into the future.

CICEL will in part mirror the successes of Education Village, providing state-of-the-art learning and teaching spaces equipped with modern technologies and resources. And Education Village, which currently benefits more than 2,000 WSU students each year, will soon foster even more student success through our new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program in partnership with Minnesota State College Southeast. Championed by Rep. Gene Pelowski and Sen. Jeremy Miller, the CTE program will emphasize career development and occupational experiences, and focus on preparing high school students for specific occupations and postsecondary training and education.

Prioritizing student success means continually examining how we support our students — from where they live, to what services they need, to how they pay for their education. In the last five years, WSU has created more than 100 new scholarships through the WSU Foundation and awarded close to $8.5 million annually in student scholarships. This past year, we launched a new Resident Tuition Scholarship, which will benefit most, if not all, incoming students. I’m proud to say that Winona State is working actively to keep a WSU education affordable — and accessible — for all students.

Reflecting on our progress, it should come as no surprise that Winona State University was named the No. 1 public university in the State of Minnesota in this year’s U.S. News and World Report. Our students, our faculty, our staff, our community partners, and our alumni and alumnae network — 50,000-strong around the globe — work together to achieve the markers of success that define who we are.

I am proud to be a member of this community of learners. It’s a great day to be a Warrior!

Scott R. Olson is president of Winona State University.

