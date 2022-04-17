Progress 2022: Jonathon Krull: Lots to draw Saint Mary's students to Winona

Saint Mary’s University is such an amazing place. From the beautiful bluffs to the close-knit and caring campus (and greater Winona community) — the moment you step on campus as a freshman, you feel part of something special.

As Saint Mary’s is a smaller university, students benefit from smaller classes and having the opportunity to truly connect with professors and peers. As a result of this, our professors are more accessible and are happy to help students in any way that they can. A very neat thing about life at Saint Mary’s is that friendly faces are everywhere. You can’t walk across campus without hearing a few “Hellos!” or a “How is your day going?”

There are also tons of things to do on campus; we have our own art gallery, a disc golf course, and 10 miles of hiking, snowshoeing, and nordic skiing trails on our over 400-acre property. One of my favorite things to do is to hike our trails and go up to what students refer to as “the rock” which provides stunning views of the campus, city and the Mississippi River.

With more than 50 student clubs and organizations and 15 Division III sports teams, as well as a full slate of student activities, there’s always something to do on campus. But we’re also blessed by all that Winona has to offer college students.

We are lucky to have the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, a world-class art museum just minutes from campus. During the warmer months, there are numerous festivals such as the Great River Shakespeare Festival, Boats and Bluegrass, the Beethoven Festival and many more. In the winter, we benefit from the Frozen River Film Festival, and this fall Saint Mary’s will welcome the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. Saturday mornings are reserved for checking out the local Farmers Market and getting coffee from one of the many inviting coffee shops in Winona.

If you are more of an outdoor enthusiast, Winona has many trails both in the bluffs, along the river, and around East and West Lake Winona, as well as five state parks within a 35-minute drive from campus. There’s also no shortage of amazing restaurants here in Winona; from Mexican, Chinese, Japanese and Italian to American or chain restaurants, we have it!

I would be remiss if I did not mention the phenomenal connections Saint Mary’s has with local businesses, which provide invaluable growth opportunities for our students. For example, business ethics classes recently had the opportunity to learn about and make stained glass with Willet Hauser Architectural Glass, a leader in North American stained glass headquartered here in Winona. We’re grateful for our relationship with Fastenal, a Fortune 500 company that has welcomed many Saint Mary’s students as interns, as well as provides countless jobs for recent graduates. Our students have gained valuable experiences working with Merchants Bank, Project FINE, WinCraft, Prairie Moon Nursery, the city of Winona, Watkins Inc. and many others. Another exceptional community partner is our collaboration with Mayo Clinic through our physician assistant program.

What might be our biggest Winona “attraction” are the people here. Although many of us are only here for four years, we will always feel part of this community and we are better prepared for our careers BECAUSE of this community. In a sense, this will always be “home.” After I graduate, I look forward to returning to Winona and coming home, both to a campus and a community I love.

Jonathon Krull is a Saint Mary’s University senior and and Student Senate vice president of public affairs.

