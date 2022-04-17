Progress 2022: Father James P. Burns: Saint Mary's students provide hope for future

As we celebrate Easter and notice the return of spring to Minnesota, we turn to hope, beauty, and truth, all foundational to the work we do at Saint Mary’s each day. We are especially grateful that, two years after the pandemic abruptly entered into our society and lives, we are moving into a time of renewed appreciation for community and in person meetings with others even while recognizing the great benefits that technology has provided us.

In a few short weeks, we will send our graduates off to begin a new chapter in their lives, to promising careers or to graduate school. We know that they will take with them all they have learned and encountered in order to positively impact their chosen industries or academic fields, the communities they serve, their families and loved ones.

We encourage and, in fact, expect our graduates to be beacons of light and sources of positive change in their communities and workplaces. We know they take this focus with them. That is why we know that our outstanding students and their successes are the best testimonial we have when telling the story of Saint Mary’s both to prospective students and their families as well as the broader community. Here are just a few examples from our senior class:

Saint Mary’s was named the NCAA Division III Team Works Service Challenge winner. The competition, which ran from September through November, determined the number of service hours completed and the number of participating student-athletes. This is the Cardinals’ first year competing in this national challenge, and Saint Mary’s student-athletes logged more than 2,000 hours — helping make a $34,219 economic impact on the Winona community during the challenge. The Cardinal student-athletes have a goal of 5,000 volunteer hours during the 2021-22 school year, and I have no doubt they will reach their goal.

Last year Saint Mary’s senior Delaney Wolf won the prestigious national Hockey Humanitarian Award, which recognizes just one player, male or female, from all three divisions. This year senior Jordan Keeley was nominated as one of only five finalists in the nation for this same honor. These nominees represent athletes who respect the rules of the game both on and off the ice and they give back to their communities, not from obligation but because they know enriching other people’s lives is a great way to respect them and oneself. I’m very pleased to report that Jordan was also named our 2022 Outstanding Female Senior.

Our students use their leadership skills, as well as their character strengths and ethical values in their work and in their efforts everywhere they go. Here are just a few examples from among those who were finalists for our Outstanding Student of the Year awards:

Jonathon Krull serves as the chair of the Minnesota Association for Private College Students Council. He is spearheading the push to change the state’s Hunger Free Campus Act, which focuses on combating food insecurity on college campuses.

Another senior student who embodies the mission of this university as they help bring about change that benefits students beyond the university is Elijah Williams, who has been on two national committees for the American Physician Scientist Association. Elijah’s work has focused on the training and career development of future physician-scientists. He also serves as our Student Senate President.

With a deep commitment to and focus on inclusion and the dignity of each person, Destiny Walker has served as a peer mentor and resource to many. She is also serving her second term as vice president of multicultural affairs on the Student Senate.

Each of these students, and so many more, provide great hope for our future. We have much to be grateful for and I have full confidence that they will continue to work, lead, and serve with solid character and great purpose.

Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., is president of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

