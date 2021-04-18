Progress 2021: Higher Education in La Crosse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In fall 2020, Viterbo had 2,521 students, with 1,630 undergraduates — 40 programs are available — and 891 graduate students among eight programs. The average class is 19 students, with an 11:1 student to faculty ratio.

As a Catholic school, great emphasis is put on core values: Contemplation, reflecting upon the presence of God in our lives and work; Hospitality, welcoming everyone we encounter as an honored guest; Integrity, striving for honesty in everything we say and do; Service, working for the common good in the spirit of humility and joy; and Stewardship, practicing responsible use of all resources in our trust.

Since 1999, the D.B. Reinhard Institute for Ethics in Leadership has placed a focus on leading ethical lives and bettering the community.

Renowned for its nursing program, Viterbo’s first doctoral of nursing program was offered in 2013. More four-year nurse graduates come from Viterbo than any other private university in Wisconsin, and almost 20% of Wisconsin private college nursing graduates were Viterbo students.

In addition to classroom learning, nursing students receive hands-on education in clinical settings at local hospitals and medical facilities. The job placement rate for those who complete the graduate nursing program is 100%.